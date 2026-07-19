The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan's Epic Keeps Audiences Hooked Over The Weekend

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is continuing its strong run at the Indian box office. After an impressive opening on Friday and solid growth on Saturday, the epic fantasy film is now closing in on the Rs 50 crore mark.

Despite a drop in the number of shows on Sunday, the film has managed to attract audiences across the country.

Here's the box office report:

On Day 3, The Odyssey has collected Rs 8.01 crore net in India so far. The film is currently running in 4,622 shows across the country. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 47.41 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 56.48 crore, as per Sacnilk report.

Language-wise Performance

The English version continues to lead the film's business, earning Rs 6.32 crore with an impressive 84% occupancy across 2,367 shows.

The Hindi version has collected Rs 1.04 crore from 1,628 shows, followed by the Telugu version with Rs 0.43 crore from 372 shows. The Tamil version has added Rs 0.22 crore across 255 shows.

Occupancy Trend

The English version recorded an overall 27.11% morning occupancy on Sunday. The Hindi version stood at 12.08%, while the Tamil and Telugu versions registered 27.90% and 23.20%, respectively.

Occupancy In Major Regions

Among the English shows, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 53%, followed by Hyderabad (30%), Kochi (29%), Bengaluru (27%), and Pune (26%). Kolkata reported 22%, while Ahmedabad (20%), NCR (19%), and Mumbai (18%) followed.

ALSO READ | Lenin Box Office Collection Day 9: Akhil Akkineni's Film Regains Momentum, Collects This Amount

For the Hindi version, Jaipur led with 23% occupancy, followed by Pune (21%), Kolkata (17%), NCR, Lucknow and Bhopal (12% each), Mumbai (13%), Ahmedabad and Chandigarh (9% each), Bengaluru (7%), and Hyderabad and Surat (5% each).

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus as he battles mythical creatures and dangerous challenges while trying to return home after the Trojan War.

The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.

ALSO READ | House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where to Watch — All You Need to Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.