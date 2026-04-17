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TCS Nashik 'Conversion' Row: 'Will Bust Module, Taking Central Agencies Help' — What CM Fadnavis Said

Strict action would be taken against those involved, Fadnavis said, adding, "No one linked to the case will be protected."

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TCS Nashik 'Conversion' Row: 'Will Bust Module, Taking Central Agencies Help' — What CM Fadnavis Said
TCS has reiterated a "zero-tolerance" approach, when it comes to dealing with cases of harassment.
(Photo source: TCS)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday stated that the state government is confident of busting the group involved in the alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion case at a unit of Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik, PTI reported. 

Speaking at a press meet, Fadnavis called the issue as serious and said the accused were part of an organised setup. He stated, “It is a serious issue, done by a module. We will bust the module. We are also taking help from central agencies.”

He also said that the company has "taken serious note of the issue and initiated necessary steps." Fadnavis further added that strict action would be taken against those involved, saying, “No one linked to the case will be protected.”

ALSO READ | TCS Nashik Harassment Case: Employees Allege Systematic Targeting, Religious Coercion

Fadnavis made these remarks when he was in West Bengal, campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for the upcoming polls. 

Earlier, a report quoting a senior Maharashtra police officer indicated that the investigation suggests the involvement of seven accused who allegedly functioned as a coordinated group targeting women employees. Police have registered nine cases related to the allegations.

So far, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. These include six male employees working at the Nashik unit of the company and one woman who was working as an HR manager. Another woman accused in the case is currently absconding.

According to reports, employees at TCS' Nashik office have been asked to work from home amid the ongoing probe.

News agency ANI, citing sources from the company, reported that employees at the Nashik location have been directed to work from home, and this step has been taken keeping in mind their safety and convenience.

ALSO READ | TCS Officials Reach Nashik Office For Questioning Amid Probe; Employees Asked To Work From Home

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