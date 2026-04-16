TCS Nashik Harassment Case: Employees Allege Systematic Targeting, Religious Coercion

A woman employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Maharashtra's Nashik has alleged workplace harassment, claiming she was isolated on a rooftop terrace and had her phone and personal belongings taken away as part of what she termed the systematic targeting of young women at the workplace.

The employee told NDTV she has been with the company for six years and was transferred to the Nashik office before being made to work alone in a space separated from the main building.

She added, "Whenever I came downstairs to use the washroom or for other purposes, my mobile phone, bag, and all personal belongings were confiscated under the pretext of security or other excuses."

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She alleged that many women, especially in the age group of 20 to 25 years, had been exploited and brainwashed. Claiming that even the HR department was involved in the alleged attempt at forced religious conversion, she said, "Thank God I survived; otherwise, the same thing would have happened to me today."

The woman worker is now raising her voice against the alleged harassment and urging other employees to come forward to oppose this "dark culture," as per NDTV reports.

Sharing details of the alleged forced conversion, a male employee said, "They used to say, 'Go make Hindu girls your girlfriends and marry them.' They used to say 'convert your religion' and used to talk about their religion. They were also given money." He added the HR of the Nashik office was aware of the misconduct but remained silent.

Police confirmed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe nine formal complaints of mental and sexual harassment. The complaints, filed by eight women employees, span a four-year period from February 2022 to March 2026. Authorities have arrested seven individuals linked to the allegations, including HR Manager Nida Khan, and Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, and Asif Aftab Ansari.

Nida Khan, referred to as the "lady captain," allegedly played a key role by befriending the women. As one victim is reportedly missing, all accused now in custody have been suspended by TCS. The Nashik office is currently operating in remote work mode. The company stated the organisation is cooperating with the investigation, adding, "TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy toward harassment and coercion of any form."

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