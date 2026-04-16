TCS Officials Reach Nashik Office For Questioning Amid Probe; Employees Asked To Work From Home

Senior officials from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made an unannounced visit to the company's Nashik office this week as part of an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct, including claims of forced religious conversion attempts and sexual harassment, according to sources familiar with the matter, as per information reported by NDTV.

The development follows complaints raised by employees, prompting the company to initiate a formal inquiry. TCS has constituted a special investigation committee to examine the allegations and assess their veracity. As part of the process, senior officials questioned multiple employees at the Nashik facility and recorded their statements.

Sources said that several complaints surfaced during these interactions, complicating the matter and increasing the scope of the probe. The nature of the statements has led the company to take precautionary steps while the investigation is ongoing.

In a move aimed at ensuring a neutral environment during the inquiry, TCS has directed around 120 employees from the Nashik branch to work from home starting Monday.

An internal inquiry is currently underway, with the investigation committee reviewing employee testimonies and other relevant information. Sources indicated that further developments are expected as the probe progresses.

This is a developing story.

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