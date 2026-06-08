TCS Bags Multi-Million Euro AI-Powered Services Deal From Canada Life

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., India's largest IT services company, on Monday has secured a multi-million euro, multi-year transformation and managed services contract from Canada Life, one of the world's leading life and pensions insurers. The partnership will support the modernisation of Canada Life's IT infrastructure services across its European operations.

Under the agreement, TCS will deploy its artificial intelligence and digital capabilities to transform and manage Canada Life's technology landscape. The scope of the engagement includes modernising data centres, core infrastructure, end-user computing environments and software lifecycle management processes. The initiative is aimed at improving operational resilience, increasing automation and enhancing the overall experience for customers and employees.

The partnership marks an important milestone in Canada Life's long-term technology transformation journey. By combining TCS' expertise in digital transformation with Canada Life's deep industry knowledge, the two organisations aim to build a future-ready technology foundation that supports business growth and evolving customer expectations.

Caroline Dibbs, Chief Information and Transformation Officer, Europe at Canada Life, said the collaboration represents the next phase of the insurer's efforts to modernise the technology platforms that underpin its business. She noted that TCS was selected for its strong technical capabilities, transformation expertise and collaborative approach, which align closely with Canada Life's strategic objectives.

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"TCS brings deep technical expertise, strong transformation capabilities and a collaborative approach that aligns well with our strategy," Dibbs said. She added that the partnership would help deliver lasting improvements to the technology services and capabilities that support both the business and its customers.

Vinay Singhvi, Head of UK and Ireland at TCS, described the agreement as a significant endorsement of the company's leadership in AI-led transformation. He said TCS would leverage its domain expertise to help Canada Life enhance operational efficiency, strengthen resilience and create a more agile and responsive IT ecosystem capable of supporting long-term growth.

As part of the engagement, TCS will expand its infrastructure services talent pool across the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man and Germany. The company plans to invest in employee learning, certifications and career development programmes to support the growing demand for advanced technology services.

The deal further strengthens TCS' presence in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, where it has a long-standing track record of delivering large-scale digital transformation programmes. It also reinforces the company's strategic expansion across the UK and Ireland, enhancing its ability to deliver end-to-end technology services to insurance clients throughout the region.

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