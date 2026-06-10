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Starlink In Active Talks With Indian Government, Received Encouraging Feedback: VP Lauren Dreyer

Starlink is in active talks with the Indian government and has received positive feedback on its potential to enhance connectivity, especially in remote areas, a senior official said.

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Starlink In Active Talks With Indian Government, Received Encouraging Feedback: VP Lauren Dreyer
Starlink is in active talks with the Indian government.
Photo: Starlink/X

Elon Musk-led Starlink continues to be in active discussion with the Indian government and has received encouraging feedback on its capabilities to advance India's connectivity goals, a senior official of the satellite firm said on Wednesday.

Starlink has applied for a licence to start satellite communications services in India. The government has issued a letter of intent to the company and the final license is awaited.

"Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources. We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner," Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations, said on social media platform X.

Her post came in response to a source-based report that claimed India has effectively frozen approvals for Starlink to begin commercial operations, citing concerns over the use of its satellite terminals in the Iran war.

The government has issued licences to other two applicants- Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat Oneweb and Jio-SGS(Space Technology Ltd). The two companies are now awaiting spectrum allocation to roll out their services.

"We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink's capabilities and its potential to advance India's connectivity ambitions, especially in remote and underserved regions. We remain fully committed to India and to working with the Government to bring Starlink's services very soon to the country," she added.

Dreyer said that Starlink has worked with the government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner.

"To align with India's sovereign technology, regulatory and security requirements, Starlink has set up a bespoke deployment model for India that further demonstrates our commitment to working within India's strategic framework," she added.

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