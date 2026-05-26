Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Box Office: Pedro Pascal Film Slows Down In India, Opens To $165 Million Worldwide

Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu has started slowing down at the Indian box office after a decent opening weekend. The film earned Rs 0.20 crore net in India on Day 5 through live estimates from Sacnilk, taking its total India net collection to Rs 3.92 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 4.64 crore.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film was released in English and Hindi in 3D on May 22.

Day-Wise Collection

The film opened with Rs 0.70 crore on Friday and saw growth over the weekend. It collected Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday, which remains its best single-day collection so far, followed by Rs 1.15 crore on Sunday.

Collections dropped on Monday to Rs 0.52 crore and further dipped on Tuesday.

Shows And Occupancy Drop

The number of shows for the film has reduced sharply over the last five days. It started with 2,806 shows on Day 1 and came down to 1,165 shows on Tuesday.

Occupancy also stayed low overall. The film recorded 7.2% occupancy on Friday, 11.2% on Saturday and 10.1% on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday remained lower at 7.8% and 7.7% respectively.

English Version Continues To Lead

The English version continued to perform better than the Hindi release on Tuesday. The English 3D version collected Rs 0.13 crore live with 10.06% occupancy across 507 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 0.07 crore with 5.14% occupancy from 658 shows.

Among major cities, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy for the English version at 17%, followed by Mumbai with 15% and Bengaluru with 12.5%. NCR recorded the lowest occupancy at 6%.

Afternoon shows saw better audience turnout in several cities. Mumbai recorded 25% occupancy in afternoon English shows, while Hyderabad jumped from 3% in morning shows to 19% in the afternoon.

For the Hindi version, Mumbai led with 9.5% occupancy, followed by Pune at 8 percent. Bhopal and Chandigarh reported the lowest occupancy at 3% each.

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Worldwide Collection

Globally, The Mandalorian And Grogu earned around $165 million during its opening weekend. This includes $102 million from the domestic US market and $63 million from overseas territories.

Despite the strong worldwide opening, reports stated that the film recorded the lowest opening weekend for a Star Wars theatrical release under Disney, falling behind Solo: A Star Wars Story.

However, the film's lower production budget of around $165 million could help it recover costs during its theatrical run.

About The Film

Set after the fall of the Empire, The Mandalorian And Grogu follows bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young companion Grogu as they travel through a galaxy still threatened by scattered Imperial forces.

As the New Republic attempts to restore order, the duo become part of a dangerous new mission filled with action, adventure and emotional moments.

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