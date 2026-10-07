Sigma Box Office Collection Day 5: Jason Sanjay's Debut Film Loses Steam, Check Earnings

Sigma continued to lose pace at the box office on Day 5. The film saw another decline in collections on Tuesday, struggling to breach the Rs 1 crore mark.

Here's a look at its latest box-office performance.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

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On Day 5, Sigma collected Rs 79 lakh net in India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 6.98 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 7.93 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film recorded 92,306 footfalls, taking its total audience turnout to 7,02,871.

On the language front, Sigma collected Rs 35 lakh from Tamil screenings and Rs 44 lakh from Telugu screenings on Day 5.

Box Office Journey So Far

Sigma started its theatrical run on a positive note, earning Rs 2.35 crore net in India on Friday, which remains its highest single-day collection so far. However, the film could not maintain the same momentum over the weekend, with collections settling at Rs 1.50 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.

The film then saw a sharper decline as it entered the weekdays. Monday's collection stood at Rs 84 lakh, while Tuesday brought in Rs 79 lakh net, marking another drop as Sigma struggled to regain its opening-day pace.

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All About The Film

Sigma marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay and was released in Tamil and Telugu on October 2, 2026. The action-adventure crime drama stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles.

The story follows Guru, a young librarian who runs a library started in memory of his late mother. Struggling with debts and pressure from loan sharks, he finds an opportunity to change his life when a mafia dispute breaks out over a hidden fortune.

Guru then puts together a team and plans a risky heist to steal the money from rival crime groups. However, the plan soon leads to danger, with the team facing betrayals, violence and unexpected challenges.

Sundeep Kishan plays Guru, while Faria Abdullah portrays Sam, his close friend and companion in the heist. Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, Rockstar Kamalesh and Kiran Konda also play key roles in the film.

Jason Sanjay has also written the screenplay, with Ajaiy Ashok, Kaleel Raja and S. Sanjeev serving as co-writers. Sigma is produced by A. Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. S. Thaman has composed the music, while Krishnan Vasant serves as the cinematographer and Praveen K. L. is the editor.

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