SBI Hands Over Rs 8,813 Crore Dividend Cheque To Government After Strong FY26 Performance

India's biggest lender State Bank of India has transferred a dividend of Rs 8,813 crore for the fiscal 2025-26 on Monday, June 8. This marks a 9% increase from last year's dividend of Rs 8,076.84 crore handed over for financial year 2024-25.

The cheque was presented by SBI Chairman CS Setty to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a post on X, Nirmala Sitharman's official handle wrote, "Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of Rs 8,813 crore for FY 2025-26 from Shri C S Setty, Chairman - @TheOfficialSBI."

This comes after SBI's posted a strong fiscal 2025-26 with net profit crossing Rs 80,000 mark. Standalone net profit for FY2025-26 rose roughly 13% to a record Rs. 80,032 crore from Rs. 70,901 crore in FY25. SBI also declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per equity share for the financial year. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares was May 16, and the dividend payment date was June 4.

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Despite a robust FY26, SBI's March quarter numbers fell short of expectations and drove a sharp sell-off in the stock. While, the lender reported a 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit in the fourth quarter to Rs 19,684, it fell from Rs 21,028 crore on quarter on quarter basis. Operating profit slipped more sharply, sliding to Rs 27,704 crore from Rs 31,286 crore in Q4 FY25. Following the declaration of results, SBI shares dropped 7%.

The lender posted a steep fall in other income that dropped to Rs 17,314 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 24,367 crore in Q4 FY25 — largely because last year's quarter included an exceptional Rs 4,593 crore gain from the divestment of SBI's stake in Yes Bank.

Credit quality continued its steady improvement, with gross NPA falling to 1.49% from 1.82% a year ago and net NPA holding at 0.39%. Capital adequacy under Basel III firmed up to 15.40%.

ALSO READ: SBI Q4 Results: Net Interest Income Disappoints, Other Income Slumps But Full-Year Profit Hits Record

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