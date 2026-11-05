Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Nitesh Tiwari's Film Begins Its Theatrical Run On A High Note, Check Earnings

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has opened in theatres with a strong start at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 46.47 crore net on its first day, according to Sacnilk. Its gross collection stood at Rs 54.83 crore across 19,099 shows, though the final figures are yet to be updated.

The Hindi version accounted for the largest share of the collections, earning Rs 33.89 crore from 15,651 shows at 27.7% occupancy. The Kannada version followed with Rs 5.37 crore from 936 shows and an occupancy of 52.3%. The Telugu version collected Rs 4.41 crore from 1,352 shows at 50% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 1.82 crore from 740 shows at 37.2% occupancy.

The Malayalam version brought in Rs 98 lakh from 420 shows, recording an occupancy of 48.2%, the report stated.

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About Movie

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who have also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic, and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. The first instalment was released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, while internationally it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.



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