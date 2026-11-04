'Not Just A Movie': Allu Arjun Sends Special Wishes To Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Team

Diwali is bringing one of the biggest cinematic releases of the year, and Ramayana has already created strong buzz among moviegoers. The film has also caught the attention of people from the film industry, including Telugu star Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun Wishes Ramayana Team

Ahead of the release, Allu Arjun took to X on Wednesday to wish the entire team of Ramayana. He also asked audiences to support the film, saying it celebrates Indian stories and culture on a grand scale.

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In his post, Allu Arjun wrote, “My best wishes to the entire #Ramayana team. It's not just a movie. It's a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt. Let's all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram.”

The actor's message comes as the team wraps up the final promotional phase ahead of the theatrical release. The film has already drawn attention through its posters, teaser and trailer, which have given audiences a glimpse of its characters and large-scale production.

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Ramayana Cast And Crew

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol has been cast as Hanuman.

The cast also includes Arun Govil as Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Anupam Kher as Jatayu. Other key roles include Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Adinath Kothare as Bharata, Nitish Sharma as Shatrughna and Kiara Sadh as young Sita.

Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music for the film. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, while Tiwari has written the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

The film is produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. Ramayana: Part One is planned as the first part of a two-part epic, with a reported budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.

In India, the film is titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, while its international title is Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The international version has a runtime of 167 minutes, while the India version runs for three hours and 15 minutes.

Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will release in theatres on November 5, 2026, during the Diwali festive period. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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