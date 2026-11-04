Sony And Lionsgate Team Up For Live-Action 'Naruto' Movie, Destin Daniel Cretton To Direct

The live-action version of Naruto is officially moving ahead, with Lionsgate confirming the film and teaming up with Sony Pictures. The movie will be based on Masashi Kishimoto's popular manga and will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also writing and producing the project.

Sony Pictures announced the live-action Naruto movie on its official Instagram account with a nod to the anime's famous catchphrase, “Dattebayo!” The post read: “Written, directed, and produced by Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Destin Daniel Cretton, in partnership with Lionsgate, and Masashi Kishimoto's close involvement - Naruto is coming to the big screen.”

Popular Manga Comes To The Big Screen

Filming is expected to begin in spring 2027. Lionsgate will manage the film's production and release in the US, while Sony will help fund the movie and handle its distribution overseas. The partnership was finalised after several studios showed interest in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Naruto tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who dreams of becoming the leader of his village. He also carries the spirit of a nine-tailed demon fox inside him. The manga was published in Japan's Weekly Shonen Jump from 1999 to 2014 and later became the basis for several successful animated series.

The franchise has become popular around the world. The manga has sold more than 250 million copies in over 60 countries and territories, while its anime adaptations have reached viewers in more than 145 countries.

Makers Share Their Vision

Destin Daniel Cretton's collaboration with Sony Pictures continues to expand following the success of his film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He signed a three-year first-look deal with the studio in September. Sony also owns Crunchyroll, a popular streaming platform known for anime.

Cretton said he has been a fan of Naruto for a long time. He praised the story for combining action with emotion, humour and relatable characters. The filmmaker said the team wants to make a film that longtime fans will enjoy while also introducing the story to a new generation.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said Sony's experience with manga, anime and international distribution makes it a strong partner. He added that both studios want to create a major global film while staying true to the original story.

Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman also welcomed the partnership, praising Lionsgate's work on the adaptation and expressing excitement about working with Cretton again.

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Casting And Other Details

Actor Charles Melton is reportedly in talks to play Kakashi Hatake, the experienced ninja who guides Naruto and his friends. The makers are still looking for an actor to play Naruto, and no release date has been announced yet.

The film will be produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions, along with Cretton and Jeyun Munford through Cretton's company, Hisako. Erin Westerman and James Myers are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

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