Rajiv Bajaj To Step Down From Bajaj Finserv Board, Cites Increased Responsibilities At Bajaj Auto

Rajiv Bajaj, Non-Executive Director, has informed the company of his decision to step down from the Board, citing increased responsibilities at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Bajaj said his commitments have grown in recent times due to the establishment of Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd., along with the recent acquisition of KTM. As a result, he has chosen to reduce his external obligations.

"Rajiv Bajaj, non-executive director, has informed the Company that with additional responsibilities at Bajaj Auto Ltd. in recent times, owing to the setting up of Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd. as well as the recent acquisition of KTM, he desires to reduce his other commitments," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Accordingly, he has not offered himself for re-election at the company's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026. He will cease to be a Director upon retirement by rotation at the AGM.

"Accordingly, he has expressed his intention to step down from the Board and has not offered himself for re-election at the ensuing annual general meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, July 31 (AGM). He will cease to be a Director of the Company upon retirement by rotation at the said AGM," the regulatory filing read.

Rajiv Bajaj, who continues to serve as Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, has been a key figure within the broader Bajaj Group for over three decades. His experience cuts across multiple functions, including manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, research and development, and marketing.

Academically, Bajaj holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune and a Master's degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from the University of Warwick. His professional journey has been marked by a strong emphasis on technology, scale, and business transformation.

ALSO READ: Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Brigade Enterprises, RVNL, Grasim Industries & More

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.