Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Brigade Enterprises, RVNL, Grasim Industries & More

Shares of companies like Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Titan Ltd., Brigde Enterprises Ltd., and RVNL Ltd. are going to attract investor attention on Tuesday.

Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Business Update

SML Isuzu (May Update)

Production up 7.0% at 1,729 units YoY.

Sales up 11.6% at 1,678 units versus 1,503 units YoY.

Exports at 89 units versus 40 units YoY.

IRB Infra Developers (May Update)

May toll revenue up 25.0% at Rs 843 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finserv (May Update)

Bajaj General Insurance gross direct premium underwritten up 1.7% at Rs 1,343 crore YoY.

Bajaj Life Insurance total premium up 66.0% at Rs 1,236 crore YoY.

Fino Payments Bank (May Update)

Deposit accounts up 29.0% at 2.93 lakh YoY.

Loan disbursals up 186.0% at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 73 crore YoY.

Throughput transaction business down 48.0% at Rs 2,546 crore YoY.

Average total deposits up 10.0% at Rs 2,762 crore YoY.

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Stocks In News

Titan Company : The jewelry and watchmaker redeemed Commercial Papers worth Rs 1,000 crore.

: The jewelry and watchmaker redeemed Commercial Papers worth Rs 1,000 crore. Aye Finance : The board approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth $15 million on a private placement basis.

: The board approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth $15 million on a private placement basis. JNK India : Secured a "large" order (which the company classifies as Rs 100-300 crore) from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions. It also secured another large export order for an Incinerator Package and Waste Gas Handling Systems.

: Secured a "large" order (which the company classifies as Rs 100-300 crore) from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions. It also secured another large export order for an Incinerator Package and Waste Gas Handling Systems. RVNL : Secured an Rs 221 crore Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the South East Central Railway for the replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking systems.

: Secured an Rs 221 crore Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the South East Central Railway for the replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking systems. Brigade Enterprises : Set June 17 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for a 1:3 bonus issue of equity shares.

: Set June 17 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for a 1:3 bonus issue of equity shares. Grasim Industries: The company plans to invest a massive Rs 3,094 crore to expand its Lyocell capacity at its facility in Karnataka.

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