Rajiv Bajaj To Step Down From Bajaj Finance Board

Rajiv Bajaj will step down from the board of Bajaj Finance Ltd, marking the end of his tenure as a Non-Executive Director at the company.

In an official communication, Bajaj informed the board that he will not seek re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). Accordingly, he will cease to be a director following the AGM scheduled for July 30, 2026, the comapny said in an exchange filinbg on Wednesday.

The Board of Directors acknowledged his decision during its meeting and placed on record its appreciation for his contributions over the years.

Rajiv Bajaj, who continues to serve as Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, has been a key figure within the broader Bajaj Group for over three decades. His experience cuts across multiple functions, including manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, research and development, and marketing.

Academically, Bajaj holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune and a Master's degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from the University of Warwick. His professional journey has been marked by a strong emphasis on technology, scale, and business transformation.

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results

Bajaj Finance reported a solid rise in net profit and interest income in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, even as asset quality soured. Consolidated profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 5,464.57 crore in the January-March quarter, as per results announced on Wednesday, compared to an estimate of Rs 5,511 crore.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: Profit Surges 22%, Asset Quality Sours

Net interest income also jumped 20% to Rs 11,781 crore, against Rs 9,808 crore posted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 21%.

Asset quality worsened, with the share of gross non-performing loans rising to 1.01% from 0.96% in the previous quarter. Net NPA came in at 0.41% versus 0.44% in the March quarter. Loan losses and provisions decreased to Rs 2,008 crore from Rs 2,167 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2025.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today

The earnings were announced after market close on Wednesday. The scrip closed 0.99% to Rs 932.80 apiece , this compares to a 0.76% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. During the day, the stock rose as much as 1.45% to Rs 937 per share.

It has risen 2.58% in the last 12 months and fell 5.47% year-to-date.

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