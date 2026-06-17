Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Dixon Tech Shares Rallies More Than 4% Amid Media Reports Of Vivo JV Deal Approval

This comes on the back of an NDTV Profit report on Tuesday, which pointed to an inter-ministerial committee granting approval to the Vivo JV after a meeting on Saturday, though the approval has not been confirmed by the government.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Dixon Tech Shares Rallies More Than 4% Amid Media Reports Of Vivo JV Deal Approval
Photo: NDTV Profit

Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd. are buzzing in trade on Wednesday amid media reports that claim the government will soon grant the approval for its joint venture with Vivo. The stock is trading at Rs 12,755, accounting for gains of around 4.25% compared to Tuesday's closing price. 

This comes on the back of an NDTV Profit report on Tuesday, which pointed to an inter-ministerial committee granting approval to the Vivo JV after a meeting on Saturday, though the approval has not been confirmed by the government.

This has led to a lot of optimism around the stock, as the approval of the JV could lead to a Rs 30,000 crore revenue opportunity for the company and could uplift mobile volumes by 22 million units. About 67% of Vivo's production could be moved to the JV.

Following the media reports, JPMorgan came out with a note on Dixon Tech, maintaining an 'overweight' rating on the counter while calculating a fair value of Rs 15,100 should the JV get approved officially. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Coforge Shares May Rally 30% Says Motilal Oswal — Here's Why

Coforge Shares May Rally 30% Says Motilal Oswal — Here's Why

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source