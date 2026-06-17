Monsoon Arrival Again Delayed In Mumbai? IMD Says Heat, Humidity To Persist As Rain Wait Drags On

Mumbai's wait for the southwest monsoon appears set to stretch further, with forecasts pointing to another spell of hot and humid weather before any meaningful rain activity builds over the city. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre recorded Mumbai at around 32°C with 63% humidity and west-southwesterly winds at 13 km/h at 8.30 am IST.

IMD's broader city forecast has indicated partly cloudy skies over Mumbai and suburbs for the next 48 hours, with hot and humid conditions very likely.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai is expected to remain mostly sunny and hot through the day, with breezy conditions in the afternoon and a warning of possible dehydration or heatstroke for those outdoors for long periods. The day's maximum temperature is likely to touch 36°C, while the night may stay warm at around 29°C, with a late-night shower possible in some places.

Skymet has placed the rain probability at just 20%, with temperatures expected to remain between 27°C and 32°C through the day. Humidity may vary sharply between 58% and 92%, keeping the 'feels-like' temperature high despite cloud cover. Morning winds are likely to remain mild at around 12 km/h, before evening gusts pick up to about 21.3 km/h. At night, temperatures may hover between 27°C and 30°C, with humidity between 76% and 91%.

Local forecaster Rushikesh Agre, citing IMD updates, said there were "some worrying signs" as the monsoon arrival timeline for Mumbai had again been revised to around June 25, while Skymet had hinted at a further delay. However, he added that moisture inflow could strengthen from June 20–21, building momentum for Mumbai rains. “As of now I expect the monsoon to reach Mumbai around June 22,” he posted on X.

For now, the regional forecast continues to flag heat stress across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. According to the RMD update, Mumbai and Palghar may see hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets. Thane is also expected to remain hot and humid, though light rain or thundershowers are possible towards the afternoon or evening.

The prolonged dry spell has kept conditions uncomfortable across the city, with high humidity compounding the impact of daytime heat. Weather agencies indicate that while isolated showers may occur, they are unlikely to bring sustained relief unless the monsoon current strengthens along the west coast.

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