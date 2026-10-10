Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 15: Kannada Romantic Drama Sees 15.4% Jump

Premada Oorali continued its box office run as it entered its third week in theatres. The Kannada drama recorded a 15.4% rise in collections on Day 15 and will look to maintain its momentum over the weekend.

Here's a look at the film's latest box office performance.

Day 15 Box Office Collection

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On Day 15, Premada Oorali collected Rs 4.50 crore net in India. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 33.47 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 39.05 crorel, according to estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded 2,87,368 footfalls on Day 15, taking its total audience turnout to 23,08,875.

Box Office Journey So Far

Premada Oorali had a slow start, collecting Rs 9 lakh net on Day 1. The film earned Rs 23 lakh on Saturday before improving to Rs 55 lakh on Sunday.

Collections continued to rise during the first week, with the film earning Rs 65 lakh on Day 4, Rs 95 lakh on Day 5 and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6. It then collected Rs 1.70 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 5.32 crore.

The film gained momentum in its second week, collecting Rs 2.60 crore on Day 8 and Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 before reaching Rs 3.85 crore on Day 10. After earning Rs 3 crore on Day 11, it collected Rs 3.65 crore on Day 12 and Rs 3.85 crore on Day 13. The film added another Rs 3.90 crore on Day 14, taking its second-week collection to Rs 23.65 crore.

On Day 15, the film saw a further increase, earning Rs 4.50 crore and continuing its run into the third week.

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All About The Film

Premada Oorali is a Kannada romantic family drama starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda in key roles. Rajkanth SK serves as the cinematographer, Sunaad Gowtham has composed the music, and Harshith Prabhu is the editor.

Set in a village, the story follows a modern woman who marries into a traditional family and tries to adjust to her new surroundings. It also follows a father and son as they deal with their own family and relationship issues. The film portrays the challenges families face and how love can bring people closer despite their differences.

Written and directed by Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali has a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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