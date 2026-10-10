Comrade Kalyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Sree Vishnu Starrer Makes A Decent Start, Earns This Amount

Janakiram Marella's Comrade Kalyan arrived in theatres on Friday and began its box office run. The Telugu period action-comedy now heads into its first weekend, with its opening-day performance setting the tone for its theatrical run.

Here's how Comrade Kalyan performed at the box office on its opening day.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

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Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar-starrer opened its theatrical run with Rs 2.10 crore net in India, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 2.40 crore on Day 1, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The Telugu film recorded an overall occupancy of around 30.5% across 1,563 shows, attracting 2,08,789 viewers on its opening day. With the weekend underway, the film will look to build on its opening numbers and draw larger audiences over the next two days.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Comrade Kalyan earned the highest share of its opening-day gross collection from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which contributed Rs 2.20 crore. Karnataka followed with Rs 15 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 3 lakh. The film collected another Rs 2 lakh from the rest of India. These collections brought the film's total India gross to Rs 2.40 crore on Day 1.

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All About The Film

Comrade Kalyan is a Telugu period action-comedy directed by Janakiram Marella. Set against the backdrop of early 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the film follows Kalyan, a theatre operator and devoted fan of actor-filmmaker R. Narayana Murthy. His life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Sithara, a woman who saves his mother's life. When she faces trouble, Kalyan takes a risky step that leads to a series of comic and action-filled events, turning him into a wanted figure known as Comrade Kalyan.

The film stars Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles, alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, Satya, Upendra Limaye, Shine Tom Chacko, Brahmaji, Shatru and Sai Chand in supporting roles.

Written by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana, Comrade Kalyan is produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati under Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures LLP and Kona Film Corporation. Sai Sriram has handled the cinematography, Vijay Bulganin has composed the music, and Chota K. Prasad has edited the film.

Comrade Kalyan was released in theatres on October 9, 2026. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes, and carries a UA 16+ certification.

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