Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 13: Kannada Family Drama Continues Upward Trend

Premada Oorali continued its upward trend at the box office, with collections rising again on Day 13. The Kannada drama recorded a 6.3% growth compared to the previous day's collection, showing steady demand even in its second week.

Here's a look at the film's latest box-office performance.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

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On Day 13, Premada Oorali collected Rs 3.88 crore net in India. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 25.10 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 29.23 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded 2,61,799 footfalls on Day 13, taking its total audience turnout to 17,60,502.

Box Office Journey So Far

Premada Oorali had a slow start, collecting Rs 9 lakh net on Day 1. The film earned Rs 23 lakh on Saturday before improving to Rs 55 lakh on Sunday.

Collections continued to grow during the first week, with the film earning Rs 65 lakh on Day 4, Rs 95 lakh on Day 5 and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6. It then crossed the Rs 1 crore mark again on Day 7, collecting Rs 1.70 crore and taking its first-week total to Rs 5.32 crore.

The film gained further momentum in its second week. It collected Rs 2.60 crore on Day 8 and Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 before reaching Rs 3.85 crore on Day 10.

After earning Rs 3 crore on Day 11, the film grew again on Day 12 with Rs 3.65 crore. It continued the upward trend, adding another Rs 3.88 crore on Day 13.

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All About The Film

Premada Oorali is a Kannada romantic family drama starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda in key roles. Rajkanth SK serves as the cinematographer, Sunaad Gowtham has composed the music, and Harshith Prabhu is the editor.

Set in a village, the film looks at family life, relationships and the differences between generations. The story follows a modern woman who marries into a traditional family and tries to adjust to her new surroundings. It also follows a father and son as they deal with their own family and relationship issues. At its heart, the film is about love, understanding and finding a balance between different ways of life.

Written and directed by Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali has a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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