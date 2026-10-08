Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Day 6: Animated Film Sees Midweek Slowdown

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil saw a mixed trend in its first week, with collections rising on Tuesday before falling again on Wednesday. The film recorded a 39.6% drop on Day 6, continuing its uneven box-office run.

Here's a look at the film's latest box-office performance.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

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On Day 6, Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil collected Rs 1.02 crore net in India from its 4DX Hindi screenings, which offer an immersive experience with motion and other special effects.

The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 11.06 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 13.10 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded 48,022 footfalls on Wednesday, taking its total audience turnout to 6,33,815.

The Hindi version remained the main contributor on Day 6, earning Rs 90 lakh net. The Tamil version added another Rs 12 lakh.

Box Office Performance

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil opened with Rs 1.95 crore net on Day 1 and saw a slight rise on Saturday, collecting Rs 2.15 crore. Collections improved further on Sunday, with the film earning Rs 3 crore, its highest single-day collection so far.

The film slowed down on Monday, collecting Rs 1.25 crore, but bounced back on Tuesday with Rs 1.69 crore. However, collections fell again on Wednesday, with Day 6 bringing in Rs 1.02 crore, a 39.6% drop from Tuesday. The film has now collected Rs 11.06 crore net in India after six days.

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All About The Film

Directed by Tetsuo Yajima, Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil is an animated adventure, comedy and fantasy film. The story follows Nobita and his friends as they go on an underwater camping trip using Doraemon's secret gadgets. Their adventure changes when they meet El, a member of the Mu Federation. The group soon finds itself facing the moving Devil's Rock Castle and must stop it to save the Earth.

The film is based on the 1983 Doraemon movie and gives the story a modern visual treatment. The filmmakers have worked with updated animation, CG and underwater visuals while keeping the familiar feel of the franchise.

Doraemon has been popular on Indian television for more than two decades and has built an audience among children as well as adults who grew up watching the series.

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil is the 45th feature film in the Doraemon franchise and is part of its international theatrical rollout in 2026. The film originally released in Japan on February 27.

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