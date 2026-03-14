Ola Electric Launches #EndICEAge Campaign To Promote EV Adoption In India

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. launched #EndICEAge, a campaign to push India's shift from petrol-powered two-wheelers to electric vehicles on Saturday. The campaign highlights the rising costs and hassle of petrol dependency, urging riders to switch to electric mobility.

The company is offering limited-period benefits worth over Rs 20,000 for customers buying Ola S1 scooters or Roadster motorcycles until March 16, 2026.

These include a Rs 10,000 cash discount and an eight-year battery warranty (worth up to Rs 15,000).

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In addition, Ola Electric has introduced a #EndICEAge social initiative that invites new customers to share their transition from petrol to electric.

Customers who purchase an Ola Electric two-wheeler starting today till March 16, 2026 can upload their last month's petrol bills on social media platforms, tagging Ola Electric and using #EndICEAge.

Each day, the company will select three standout entries and adjust their petrol expenses against the payment made by the customer, it stated.

"For decades, India has been stuck in the petrol cycle, rising fuel prices, constant visits to petrol pumps, and a mobility system built on outdated technology. With #EndICEAge, we're inviting riders across the country to break free from petrol dependency and move to electric," a company spokesperson said.

The company's S1 scooters and Roadster motorcycles offer a cleaner, smarter and far more economical way to commute, the spokesperson added.

"The future of mobility is electric, and #EndICEAge is about accelerating that shift across India," the spokesperson said.

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The company announced the Champions Edition of its flagship 4680 Bharat Cell-powered S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) scooter and Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) motorcycle to celebrate India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup win.

The limited-edition models will be available at company stores and online from tomorrow till April 2026-end.

(With PTI Inputs)

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