Sarvam AI Enters Unicorn Club With Sarvam AI Deal: A Look At Eight Eye-Popping Numbers

Sarvam AI has entered the unicorn club after securing a major strategic investment from HCLTech, with the Indian IT giant committing Rs 1,427 crore ($150 million) for a 10.46% stake in the Bengaluru-based startup. The investment anchors the first close of Sarvam AI's Series B funding round, which has raised $234 million so far and values the company at $1.5 billion post-money.

The scale of the deal and Sarvam's growing footprint in India's artificial intelligence ecosystem can be understood through eight standout numbers.

$1.5 Billion: Sarvam AI's post-money valuation following the first close of its Series B round, officially elevating the company into the unicorn ranks.

Rs 1,427 Crore ($150 Million): The amount HCLTech is investing as the lead strategic investor, marking one of the largest corporate bets on India's sovereign AI ambitions.

10.46%: The equity stake HCLTech will acquire through the investment, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

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$234 Million: The capital raised in the first close of Sarvam's Series B round, which is targeting a total fundraise of $300 million. Existing backers including Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated, alongside Bessemer Venture Partners.

45 Million: The number of policyholders reached through a nationwide voice campaign powered by Sarvam's multilingual AI platform for a leading Indian insurance provider.

35 Million: The volume of pages being digitised by Sarvam Vision, the company's document AI platform designed to process handwritten and Indian-language records, including insurance documents and legacy land records.

17 Million: The number of farmers whose inputs were collected through Sarvam's multilingual voice agents for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, helping generate large-scale agricultural insights.

10 Million: The daily API calls processed on Sarvam's inference platform, with usage having tripled in the past three months as developers increasingly adopt the company's models.

The partnership underscores a broader push to build sovereign AI infrastructure in India. Sarvam develops frontier AI models across language, speech, vision and documents, all trained from scratch in India and tailored for local languages, enterprises and government applications.

"Our investment in Sarvam marks a significant step toward building India's trusted and globally competitive AI ecosystem," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech. "We are creating a differentiated full-stack AI platform for enterprises and governments, strengthening our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and responsible AI solutions."

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Sarvam said the fresh capital will be used to expand compute capacity and advance research on next-generation frontier models focused on agentic AI, coding and cybersecurity applications.

"We are clear that research-led innovation to create AI that works at India's scale is a very large opportunity. That means models that understand our voices, read our documents, and serve intelligence at a cost every enterprise and government can afford," said Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Sarvam AI.

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