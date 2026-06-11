No Sub-Optimal Hubs: TCS Rules Out Blind Tier-2/3 Expansion After 'Nashik Incident'

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will no longer blindly chase expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, asserting that the company will not tolerate "sub-optimal" centers following the highly publicized and legally fraught Nashik incident.

Speaking at the company's 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year 2025-26, Tata Sons and TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran directly addressed shareholder concerns regarding workplace safety, center governance, and expansion risks. Responding to an inquiry about future footprint strategies, Chandrasekaran stated:

"We definitely want to grow in all our key locations. But one thing that the recent lesson has taught us is that we cannot have sub-optimal centers. Having centers of 100 or 200 people is very difficult to justify the presence and unnecessarily reduces risk exposure. So we will take a very serious look at that."

The "recent lesson" referenced by the Chairman underscores a massive controversy that erupted at a local TCS BPO branch in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The case unfolded into a major national flashpoint involving a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and the National Commission for Women (NCW). Nashik police filed a comprehensive 1,500-page chargesheet against multiple individuals-including senior team leaders and supervisors-following allegations raised by young female employees aged 18 to 25.

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