NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Delhivery CEO Sahil Barua Wins 'New Economy Leader Of The Year' Award

Delhivery Chief Executive Officer Sahil Barua won the award for 'New Economy Leader Of The Year' at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards on Sunday.

The other nominees for the award included Eternal Ltd., the parent company of quick-commerce delivery firms Blinkit and Zomato; PB Fintech, a digital platform for financial services; FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., parent company of the Nykaa brand which retails beauty products online and offline, along with CarTrade Tech Ltd., an online platform for the sale and purchase of new and used cars.

Delhivery Ltd. is a supply chain solutions, freight shipping and e-commerce parcel delivery company, founded in 2011 by Sahil Barua, Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, Suraj Saharan, and Kapil Bharati.

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Before founding Delhivery, Barua worked as a Consultant for Bain & Company for nearly three years from 2008 to 2011. The entrepreneur has been Delhivery's CEO for over 15 years.

Barua completed his primary education at St Xavier's School, after which he pursued his Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Mechanical Engineering at National Institute of Technology, Karnataka.

He was also a research Intern (CALCE Labs), Electrical and Electronics Engineering at University Of Maryland, he then pursued a Postgraduate Diploma In Management from the Indian Institute Of Management, Bengaluru.

Barua is also a board member of Nestasia and a member of the Consultative Council of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, as well as a member of the society of the Goa Institute of Management.

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