Microsoft Rolls Out Massive Price Hike For Surface Laptops Amid Rising RAM Costs

Citing mounting pressure from a global memory crunch, Microsoft has rolled out substantial price rises for its Surface laptops. A report by Windows Central notes that certain devices are now up to $500 more expensive.

In a statement, Microsoft pointed to escalating costs of memory and other components as the key driver. The revised pricing is currently reflected on its online store and is likely to be mirrored by retailers in the near future.

"Due to recent increases in memory and component costs, Surface is updating pricing on Microsoft.com for its current‑generation hardware portfolio," a Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Central. "We remain committed to delivering value to customers and partners while upholding our standards for quality and innovation.”

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Across the Surface portfolio, every laptop now carries a price tag at least $100 higher than in 2025, with some models seeing cumulative increases of up to $500 compared with their 2024 levels.

A case in point is the 13-inch Surface Pro, which has seen a steady rise in cost. From $999 in 2024, it increased to $1,199 a year later, before reaching $1,499 in 2026. In the space of two years, that equates to a $500 surge.

The broader Surface lineup reflects a similar shift, with no model now priced below $1,000: a stark contrast to the situation in 2024. According to Windows Central, the price climbs significantly as additional features are added, with the most expensive Surface Laptop 15 now listed at $3,649.

The starting price on Surface laptops is listed below:

Surface Laptop 15-inch: $1,600

Surface Laptop 13.8-inch: $1,500

Surface Laptop 13-inch: $1,150

Surface Pro 12-inch: $1,050

Surface Pro 13-inch: $1,500

At these levels, Microsoft's devices are now positioned above several premium offerings from rivals such as Apple, Acer and HP. Microsoft is not alone in grappling with mounting cost pressures, as demand from AI-driven data centres continues to consume vast quantities of available memory chips.

Samsung has also responded, increasing prices on select smartphones and tablets by up to $280 earlier this week. Meanwhile, Apple has faced supply constraints, with several high-RAM and storage-heavy configurations marked as out of stock on Monday, reported CNET.

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