Anthropic Hires Amlan Mohanty To Lead Policy Initatives In India

Anthropic confirmed the hiring of Amlan Mohanty to spearhead its policy intiatives in India.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Anthropic to lead policy in India!... India is key to the future of AI – the scale, diversity and potential for impact are unmatched, and what works well here can be replicated in other parts of the world. I'm excited to shape Anthropic's early presence in India and build trusted partnerships with government, industry and civil society," Mohanty said in a LinkedIn post.

Before joining with the AI giant, Mohanty served as an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) in 2023-26. He also served as Public Policy Counsel for Google's public policy and government affairs in India with regards to privacy, platforms, and AI policy, working closely with products, legal, marketing and public relations in 2018-22.

Mohanty also worked with the Indian government at NITI Ayog from 2025-2026, serving as as a part-time Non-Resident Fellow where he advised the Centre on emerging tech policy. He was also a part-time Fellow at Carnegie India from 2023-2026 where he led the AI program, including research, writing and convening track 1.5 dialogues.

Mohanty also served as Visiting Professor at National Law School of India University from 2017-2026. He taught courses on "AI Policy: Technology, Markets & Regulation" and the "Principles & Practice of Tech Policy" to B.A., LLB., LLM and MPP students.

Anthropic described India as its second-largest market for Claude.ai and home to a developer community doing "some of the most technically intense AI work".

(With PTI Inputs)

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