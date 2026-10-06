Meesaya Murukku 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hiphop Tamizha Starrer Sees Sharp Slide — Check Earnings

Meesaya Murukku 2 saw its box office momentum ease on Monday after a better weekend. The film witnessed a dip in earnings as it continued its theatrical run.

Box Office Collection Day 11

On Day 11, Meesaya Murukku 2 collected Rs 60 lakh, recording a 73.3% drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 2.25 crore. The film earned Rs 31.70 crore in India net so far.

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The film recorded 16% occupancy across 954 shows. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 36.81 crore, while the overseas gross collection has reached Rs 6.40 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 43.21 crore.

The film recorded 18.02% overall occupancy. The Telugu version registered 14.18% occupancy during morning shows, 21.00% in the afternoon, 12.73% in the evening and 20.82% during night shows.

Day-Wise Collection

Meesaya Murukku 2 opened with Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 4.80 crore on Day 2 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 2.65 crore on Day 4, Rs 2.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 23.35 crore. In Week 2, the film earned Rs 3 crore on Day 8, Rs 2.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 10. Its collection dropped to Rs 60 lakh on Day 11.

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State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 65 lakh to the Day 11 gross collection, followed by Karnataka with Rs 2 lakh and Kerala with Rs 1 lakh, the report stated.

All About The Film

Meesaya Murukku 2 is a Tamil musical drama directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. The film is a spiritual successor to the 2017 film Meesaya Murukku and follows three generations of musicians and their connection with Gaana music.

The story centres on Jeeva, a young singer who dreams of taking his street-rooted music to a global audience. His journey also explores the musical struggles of his father and grandfather, as Jeeva tries to overcome the challenges faced by his family.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi plays Jeeva and other characters, while Ketika Sharma makes her Tamil debut as Laila Singh. Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan and Harshath Khan also feature in key roles. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Nassar, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas and Prakash Raj.

Adhi has composed the music and written the film, with dialogues by Karan Karky and Nithish D. Produced by Avni Movies and Benzz Media, the film was released in cinemas on September 25, 2026, with a runtime of 140 minutes.

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