IRCTC's Rail Neer Has A Supply Gap And No Partner To Fill It

India's railway catering and ticketing monopoly IRCTC has no partner to bridge its Rail Neer supply shortfall, with management admitting that efforts to tie up with established beverage brands have yielded no results yet.

Speaking at IRCTC's Q4 FY26 earnings call on Tuesday, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Jain confirmed the search has stalled. "Our experience till date is not very encouraging, but we are trying to find out a good partner for that," he said.

An analyst on the call flagged that Rail Neer faces a 40% gap between what IRCTC can currently supply and what the railway network actually needs, and asked whether discussions with beverage brands including IEX were making any headway. Jain's response offered little reassurance.

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The greenfield expansion story is equally halting. Jain told the call that of four planned new plants, only Mysore and Prayagraj have land in hand. On Nagpur, he said the allotted site was found wanting: "One land which was given was not that good, so we have again represented to get a good land where we can extract the good water and no problem of future water scarcity." On Ranchi, he added: "They have already told that it is allotted to you, but we have not got any formal communication from them."

On existing plants, Jain said progress is more concrete. "We have already tendered our expansion plan for Ambernath from 2 lakh bottles per day to 3 lakh bottles, and similarly for Danapur Rail Neer plant from 1 lakh to 2 lakh bottles. We have already tied up with the partner. The work is going on," he said.

Rail Neer was IRCTC's slowest-growing segment in FY26, posting revenue of Rs 391 crore, up just 3.17% year-on-year. The segment's margin improvement in Q4 was attributed by management to better preformed rates — a quarterly variable rather than any structural efficiency gain.

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The supply-side constraints sit awkwardly against what is otherwise a landmark year for the company. In an interview with NDTV Profit, Jain said IRCTC has delivered its highest-ever revenue and EBITDA in FY26, with non-convenience fee income rising 9%. Loyalty programme enrolments surged 167% in the quarter.

With Railways' passenger volumes on a sustained upward curve and Rail Neer's brand equity strong, the inability to meaningfully expand supply, whether through its own plants or third-party partnerships, remains the segment's defining constraint.

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