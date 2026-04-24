Infosys To Roll Out Salary Hikes? IT Major Shares Key Update On FY27 Wage Revision

Infosys has kept its over 328,000-strong workforce in suspense over salary hikes even as it posted a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The company's top management said a decision on the quantum and timing of wage revisions for FY27 is yet to be taken.

"On the wage, we haven't really made a decision at this point in time on the quantum and the timing of it. Once we decide, we will let you know," Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said, while responding to reporters' queries on Thursday.

The statement comes as Infosys delivered a robust quarterly performance. Net profit rose 21% seqeuntially to Rs 8,501 crore, while revenue increased 13.4% to Rs 46,402 crore.

The company, however, has struck a cautious note on the outlook.

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Infosys has guided for FY27 revenue growth of 1.5% to 3.5% in constant currency terms, with an operating margin range of 20% to 22%. The stock came under pressure in overseas markets, with the ADR falling over 5% after the cautious guidance.

On talent, the numbers present a mixed picture. Voluntary attrition in IT services rose to 12.6% in Q4 FY26 from 12.3% in the previous quarter, though it remained lower than the 14.1% recorded in the same period last year. Headcount declined, falling by 8,440 during the quarter.

On fresh hiring, however, CEO Salil Parekh gave a more optimistic signal. "We will recruit 20,000 college graduates — that's our plan," Parekh said, adding that lateral recruitment at higher levels also remains strong and that the company does not plan for headcount to fall by year-end.

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The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 25 per share, with the total return to shareholders for FY26 amounting to over Rs 37,500 crore including interim dividends and the recently concluded buyback.

For now, Infosys employees will have to wait — with the CFO offering no timeline on when the wage revision call will be made.

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