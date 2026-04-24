Vodafone Idea Awaits AGR Review Outcome, CEO Says Current Tariffs Unsustainable

Vodafone Idea Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore on Friday said the company is awaiting the outcome of a comprehensive reassessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The government in December handed the debt-laden telco a relief based on the Supreme Court order and froze its AGR dues of Rs 87,685 crore for the period between FY07 to FY19. These frozen dues are subject to reassessment. The amount does, however, exclude AGR dues of FY18 and FY19, which stand finalised by the Supreme Court order in 2020 and therefore, are payable.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Kishore said the reassessment exercise is currently underway and the company has made all the required submissions. He added that Vodafone Idea will share further details once it receives clarity from the government and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Replying to a Lok Sabha question in early February this year, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar had said VIL's AGR dues frozen as on Dec. 31, 2025, shall also be subject to reassessment by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in line with the deduction verification guidelines.

A committee constituted by DoT on January 30, 2026, will decide on the outcome of such reassessment by the telecom department.

On telecom tariffs, Kishore said the current pricing levels in the industry are not sustainable over the long term. He reiterated that Vodafone Idea's stance on tariffs is clear, noting that while operators have undertaken transactional changes, no one has implemented structural tariff revisions so far.

Commenting on artificial intelligence, Kishore said Vodafone Idea does not see itself merely as a customer of AI technologies. Instead, he said the company is developing proprietary intellectual property to build AI solutions for its customers. He noted that while much of the industry discussion is centred around agentic AI, Vodafone Idea has adopted a three-pronged approach focused on assistive, agentic and sovereign AI. Kishore said the company is evaluating how AI can be deployed to enhance productivity across its operations.

Shares of Vodafone Idea traded 1% lower as of 12:30 p.m., compared to a 1.3% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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