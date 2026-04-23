Infosys Q4 Attrition Rate Rises To 12.6%, Headcount Drops By Over 8,000 Employees

Infosys Q4 Attrition: Infosys announced its fourth quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on April 23 and reported that its attrition rate rose to 12.6% compared to 12.3% in the preceding December quarter of FY26. India's second-largest information technology (IT) services giant's headcount in the March quarter of FY26 decreased by over 8,000 employees to 3,28,594 from 3,37,034 in the December quarter, according to the company's earnings results released post-market hours.

Including Infosys, India's leading software services majors have declared their Q4 results this month. Infosys closed fiscal 2025-26 with a total employee headcount of 3,28,594. "We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities.The strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

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Infosys Q4 Attrition

On a sequential basis, the total workforce decreased by 8,440 employees to 3,28,594 in the January-March quarter from 3,37,034 employees in the preceding December quarter of FY26. Notably, on an annual basis, the total headcount increased by 5,016 employees from 3,23,578 in the year-ago period. Similarly, the voluntary last-12 months (LTM) attrition rate dropped to 12.6% from 14.1% in the fourth quarter of FY25. The total worforce of Infosys' sales and support staff was 17,707 in Q4FY26, higher than Q3FY26 and in the year-ago period.

The software services company's percentage of women employees was at 39.5% during the quarter ended March 2026, similar to the headcount reported in the preceding December quarter and marginally higher than 39% reported in the year-ago period. During a post-earnings press conference, Infosys management said that the IT major hired 20,000 freshers in FY26 and seeks to hire similarly in FY27. The management said the reduction in headcount during the March quarter is 'seasonal'.

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