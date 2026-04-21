HCLTech Q4 Attrition Rate Rises Marginally To 12.5%, Headcount Increases By 802 Employees

HCLTech Q4 Attrition: HCL Technologies announced its fourth quarter results for fiscal 2026-27(Q4FY26) on April 21 and reported that its attrition rate rose marginally to 12.5% compared to 12.4% in the preceding December quarter of FY26. India's third-largest information technology (IT) services giant's headcount in the March quarter of FY26 rose by 802 employees to 2,27,181 from 2,26,379 in the December quarter, according to the company's earnings results released post-market hours.

After Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, HCLTech is the third IT major to announce Q4 results this month. HCLTech closed the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) with a total employee headcount of 2,27,181. On the Q4 results, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech said, "As global economy pivots to the AI era, we are evolving our all-weather portfolio and empowering our people so that we are nimble in adapting to fastchanging technology cycles and create value for our stakeholders. We continue to invest in creating AI propositions that are well-positioned to leverage emerging long-term growth opportunities.''

HCLTech Q4 Attrition

On a sequential basis, the total workforce increased by 135 employees 2,42,156 in the January-March quarter from 2,42,021 employees in the preceding December quarter of FY26. Notably, on an annual basis, the total headcount increased by 8,810 employees from 2,33,346 in the year-ago period. The voluntary last-12 months (LTM) attrition rate dropped to 13.8% from 15% in the fourth quarter of FY25. The net utilization (excluding trainees) in the March quarter stood at 83.5% and 84.5% in FY26.

The total headcount of sales and support staff (IT services) was 14,574 employees in Q4FY26. lower than 14,663 in Q3FY26.

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