HCLTech FY26 Dividend Announcement: Can It Beat D-Street Estimates This Time?

HCLTech's FY26 dividend update will be in focus when the company announces its Q4 results on Tuesday. After missing Bloomberg dividend estimates for two straight years, investors are now watching whether the company can reverse that trend this time.

The current Bloomberg estimate values HCLTech's FY26 dividend at Rs 57.12 crore, with analyst estimates ranging from Rs 60.70 per share to Rs 72.60 per share. Based on the current estimate, the FY26 dividend yield could be around 4%.

The dividend decision matters as the stock has fallen 15% in FY26 so far, compared with a 5% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. For investors seeking returns beyond share price gains, the payout update may become a key trigger.

Paid So Far

HCLTech has already announced three interim dividends of Rs 12 each in FY26. That takes the total dividend paid so far this financial year to Rs 36 per share.

The final payout, if announced with Q4 results, will decide the full-year dividend outcome and whether it moves closer to analyst expectations.

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Trend Check

The company's dividend record against Bloomberg estimates has been mixed in recent years. HCLTech missed Bloomberg estimates in the last two financial years, keeping the focus firmly on this year's announcement.

For FY25, Bloomberg estimates stood at Rs 57.6 crore, while the actual dividend announced was Rs 29.51 crore. In FY24, estimates were Rs 50.59 crore, while the actual payout came at Rs 49.66 crore.

Earlier years showed a stronger outcome. FY23 actual dividend stood at Rs 64.28 crore against an estimate of Rs 42.98 crore, while FY22 actual payout was Rs 49.64 crore versus an estimate of Rs 49.03 crore.

Key Trigger

Tuesday's announcement now carries two tests for HCLTech. Investors will assess whether Q4 earnings can steady sentiment after the stock's FY26 decline, and whether the final dividend can lift the full-year payout closer to Bloomberg estimates.

A stronger-than-expected payout could shift attention back to shareholder returns. Another miss may keep questions alive over whether HCLTech's dividend trend has changed after two straight years below estimates.

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