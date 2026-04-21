Q4 Results Today Live: Nestle India Expected Soon; HCLTech, Persistent Systems In Focus

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: HCLTech Dividend Announcement -- Can It Beat D-Street Estimates This Time?
HCLTech's FY26 dividend update will be in focus when the company announces its Q4 results on Tuesday. After missing Bloomberg dividend estimates for two straight years, investors are now watching whether the company can reverse that trend this time.
The current Bloomberg estimate values HCLTech's FY26 dividend at Rs 57.12 crore, with analyst estimates ranging from Rs 60.70 per share to Rs 72.60 per share. Based on the current estimate, the FY26 dividend yield could be around 4%.
The dividend decision matters as the stock has fallen 15% in FY26 so far, compared with a 5% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. For investors seeking returns beyond share price gains, the payout update may become a key trigger.