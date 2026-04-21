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Q4 Results Today Live: Nestle India Expected Soon; HCLTech, Persistent Systems In Focus

HCLTech, Nestle India, Tata Elxsi, andPersistent Systems are among the15 companies that will declare the results for Q4FY26 today.

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Q4 Results Today Live: Nestle India Expected Soon; HCLTech, Persistent Systems In Focus
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HCLTech, Nestle India, Tata Elxsi, and Persistent Systems are among the 15 companies that will declare the results for Q4FY26 today. Recently listed Coal India subsidiary Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) is also scheduled to disclose its earnings.

Some of these companies may also announce final dividends and hold analyst calls after the board meeting.

Follow all the live updates below.

Apr 21, 2026 11:27 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: HCLTech Dividend Announcement -- Can It Beat D-Street Estimates This Time?

HCLTech's FY26 dividend update will be in focus when the company announces its Q4 results on Tuesday. After missing Bloomberg dividend estimates for two straight years, investors are now watching whether the company can reverse that trend this time.

The current Bloomberg estimate values HCLTech's FY26 dividend at Rs 57.12 crore, with analyst estimates ranging from Rs 60.70 per share to Rs 72.60 per share. Based on the current estimate, the FY26 dividend yield could be around 4%.

The dividend decision matters as the stock has fallen 15% in FY26 so far, compared with a 5% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. For investors seeking returns beyond share price gains, the payout update may become a key trigger.

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HCLTech FY26 Dividend Announcement: Can It Beat D-Street Estimates This Time?

Apr 21, 2026 10:39 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: HCLTech Margin Seen Under Pressure As Software Seasonality Weighs

HCL Technologies Ltd.
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HCLTech is expected to report muted growth in the March quarter, with margins seen under pressure as seasonal weakness in the software business, wage hikes and restructuring costs weigh on profitability.

The constant currency growth for the quarter is expected in the range of a decline of 1.7% to 0.5%, according to analyst consencus estimates tracked by Bloomberg Net employee additions are estimated at 5,241. Bloomberg estimates also indicate FY26 revenue growth of 4.53% in constant currency terms and FY27 growth of 5.78%.

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HCLTech Q4 Results Preview: Margin Seen Under Pressure As Software Seasonality Weighs

Apr 21, 2026 10:20 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Nestle India Share Price Movement

 

Apr 21, 2026 10:10 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Nestle India Revenue Seen Rising, Margin Pressure Persists

Nestle India is expected to report higher revenue and profit in the March quarter, supported by volume-led domestic growth and improved trade conditions, while margin pressure from input costs and higher spending may weigh on profitability. The Maggi maker is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter results on Tuesday.

Bloomberg estimates indicate revenue may rise 12% year-on-year, while Ebitda is seen up 8% and profit up 5%. Margin is expected to moderate to 24.21% from 25.23% a year earlier. Underlying volume growth is projected at 3.75%, pointing to continued demand resilience despite a softer consumption backdrop.

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Nestle India Q4 Preview: Revenue Seen Rising, Margin Pressure Persists

Apr 21, 2026 09:58 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Full List Of Companies

  • 360 One Wam Ltd.
  • Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd.
  • Cyient DLM Ltd.
  • DB International Stock Brokers Ltd.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd.
  • NDL Ventures Ltd.
  • Nestlé India Ltd.
  • Persistent Systems Ltd.
  • Powerica Ltd.
  • Purple Finance Ltd.
  • Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.
  • Sunteck Realty Ltd.
  • Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd.
  • Tata Elxsi Ltd.
  • Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

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Q4 Results On April 21: Full List Of Companies Declaring Results On Tuesday

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