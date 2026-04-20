Q4 Results Tomorrow: HCLTech, Nestle India, CMPDI Among Firms To Declare Earnings On April 21

Over 15 companies will declare the results for Q4FY26 on April 21. Major companies that will announce fourth-quarter results on April 21 include HCLTech, Nestle India, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) and Persistent Systems. Some of these companies may also announce dividends. Many of them have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results for Q4FY26.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 21

360 One Wam Ltd.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd.

Cyient DLM Ltd.

DB International Stock Brokers Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd.

NDL Ventures Ltd.

Nestlé India Ltd.

Persistent Systems Ltd.

Powerica Ltd.

Purple Finance Ltd.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.

Sunteck Realty Ltd.

Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd.

Tata Elxsi Ltd.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

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HCLTech Q3 Results

HCL Technologies reported a 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 34,257 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 30,367 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit fell 11.14% YoY to Rs 4,082 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,594 crore in Q3FY25.

Nestle India Q3 Results

Nestle India reported an 18.7% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 5,678.75 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,784.17 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 45.12% YoY to Rs 998.42 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 688.01 crore in Q3FY25.

Persistent Systems Q3 Results

Persistent Systems reported a 23% YoY growth in consolidated total income to Rs 3,818.70 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,104.92 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit rose 17.8% YoY to Rs 439.45 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 372.99 crore in Q3FY25.

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