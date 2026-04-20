Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Q4 Results Tomorrow: HCLTech, Nestle India, CMPDI Among Firms To Declare Earnings On April 21

Persistent Systems, Tata Elxsi and Tata Investment Corporation are among the major companies that will announce fourth quarter results on Tuesday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Q4 Results Tomorrow: HCLTech, Nestle India, CMPDI Among Firms To Declare Earnings On April 21
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/Gemini AI

Over 15 companies will declare the results for Q4FY26 on April 21. Major companies that will announce fourth-quarter results on April 21 include HCLTech, Nestle India, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) and Persistent Systems. Some of these companies may also announce dividends. Many of them have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results for Q4FY26.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 21

  • 360 One Wam Ltd.
  • Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd.
  • Cyient DLM Ltd.
  • DB International Stock Brokers Ltd.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd.
  • NDL Ventures Ltd.
  • Nestlé India Ltd.
  • Persistent Systems Ltd.
  • Powerica Ltd.
  • Purple Finance Ltd.
  • Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.
  • Sunteck Realty Ltd.
  • Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd.
  • Tata Elxsi Ltd.
  • Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

ALSO READ: FMCG Q4 Preview: Demand Holds Steady As Cost Pressures Return

HCLTech Q3 Results

HCL Technologies reported a 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 34,257 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 30,367 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit fell 11.14% YoY to Rs 4,082 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,594 crore in Q3FY25.

Nestle India Q3 Results

Nestle India reported an 18.7% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 5,678.75 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,784.17 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 45.12% YoY to Rs 998.42 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 688.01 crore in Q3FY25.

Persistent Systems Q3 Results

Persistent Systems reported a 23% YoY growth in consolidated total income to Rs 3,818.70 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,104.92 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit rose 17.8% YoY to Rs 439.45 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 372.99 crore in Q3FY25. 

ALSO READ: Asian Paints, HUL In Focus: Nuvama's Abneesh Roy Flags Top FMCG Picks Amid Crude Volatility

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7.4 Tremors Hit Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued In These Regions

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7.4 Tremors Hit Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued In These Regions

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source