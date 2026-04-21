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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Lots Of Bombs Will Go Off Says Trump; Iran To Send Ghalibaf For Talks

US President Trump showed mixed signals on the Iran conflict, balancing hopes for talks with threats as a ceasefire nears its end.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Lots Of Bombs Will Go Off Says Trump; Iran To Send Ghalibaf For Talks
Iran War Live Updates
12 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump offered mixed messages about the path ahead for the US war against Iran, declaring that he was in no rush to end the conflict while also expressing confidence that further negotiations with Tehran will soon take place in Pakistan.

With the 14-day ceasefire to expire on Wednesday, Trump whipsawed in telephone interviews and social media posts between measured optimism that a deal could soon be reached and warning that "lots of bombs" will "start going off" if there's no agreement before the ceasefire deadline.

Trump indicated that he still expects to dispatch his negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, to Pakistan's capital of Islamabad for a second round of talks, even as Iran insisted it would not take part until Trump dialed back his demands.

Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, accused the United States of wanting Iran to surrender and added that on the contrary, Iran has been preparing “to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

Apr 21, 2026 07:51 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Warns US: No Threats, New Cards

Iranian official Syed Abbas Araghchi warned on X that Tehran will not negotiate with the U.S. "under shadow of threats" and threatened to use new battlefield "cards" if talks fail.

Apr 21, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Iran Ships Oil To US

US President Donald Trump says Iran’s leadership has sent hundreds of ships toward the U.S., mainly Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to get their oil, and sarcastically added "Thank you very much."

Donald Trump Truth Social

 

Apr 21, 2026 07:34 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Swipes At War Critics, Seeks To Calm Investors

The US President lashed out at war critics at home who are urging him to wrap up the conflict that began more than seven weeks ago. "How bad is it that when you are in the middle of negotiations and you have got the Iranians in a perfect position, including being militarily defeated, and you have Democrats and some Republicans asking to settle it now?" Trump told the New York Post.

Apr 21, 2026 07:25 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran To Send Ghalibaf For Talks

Iran may send Iranian Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf for talks as US, Iran signal readiness for talks, reports New York Times

Apr 21, 2026 07:14 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Chief Negotiator Seems To Cast More Doubt

"We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” Parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf wrote early Tuesday morning in Tehran in a social media post on X. He accused the United States of wanting Iran to surrender and said that on the contrary, Iran has been preparing “to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

Apr 21, 2026 07:06 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: I Am Winning The War, Declares Trump

US President Donald Trump says the US is winning the war against Iran "by a lot," citing its destroyed navy, grounded air force, missing defenses, regime change, and a blockade costing Iran $500M daily. He claims the media — NYT, WSJ, Washington Post — falsely portrays it as a loss and is "rooting for Iran," but insists victory is certain under his leadership.

Apr 21, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: No Pressure On Iran Deal, Democrats Traitors, Says Trump

Trump says Democrats are trying to undermine US leverage with Iran and rush a deal. He denies being under pressure, argues past wars took years while military action against Iran was faster, and claims only his administration can properly fix the 47-year "mess" left by others. He calls Democrats "traitors" for criticising his approach despite their past warnings about Iran.

Apr 21, 2026 06:58 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Slams JCPOA, Promises Far Better Iran Deal

Trump claims his new Iran deal will be "far better" than the Obama/Biden-era JCPOA, which he calls one of the worst deals for US security and a "guaranteed road to a nuclear weapon." He alleges the JCPOA gave Iran $1.7 billion in cash flown on a Boeing 757 plus "hundreds of billions" more, and says ending it prevented nuclear attacks on Israel, the Middle East, and U.S. bases.
 

Apr 21, 2026 06:52 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Warns Of Bombing If No Agreement Is Reached

US President Donald Trump whipsawed in telephone interviews and social media posts between measured optimism that a deal could soon be reached and warning that "lots of bombs" will "start going off" if there's no agreement before the ceasefire deadline.

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