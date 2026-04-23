LTM Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 44%, Dividend Of Rs 53/Share Declared; Check Record Date

LTM Ltd. (formerly known as LTI Mindtree), saw its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26 surge to 43% sequentially according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The firm also declared a dividend of Rs 53 per share.

"Record date for the purpose of determining members eligibility to receive the final dividend and the date and time of the AGM (annual general meeting, shall be intimated in due course," the filing said.

The company's revenue saw an uptick of 4.7% to Rs 11,292 crore compared to the previous quarters' Rs 971 crore. Its earnings before interest and taxes increased 4.7% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) to Rs 11,292 crore from the preceding quarter's Rs 10,781 crore. The firm's EBIT margin expanded 15.1% compared to 16.1 QoQ.

LTM Q4 Result Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net Profit rises 43.4% At Rs 1,392 crore versus Rs 971 crore.

Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 11,292 crore versus Rs 10,781 crore.

EBIT down 1.6% At Rs 1,709 crore versus Rs 1,737 crore.

EBIT Margin At 15.1% Vs 16.1% QoQ

(This is a developing story.)

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