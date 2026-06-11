Infosys Ties Up With IHH Healthcare For AI Led Growth

IT giant Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with IHH Healthcare on Thursday, June 11 to drive a multi year Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transformation programme.

Through a partnership with Infosys, IHH seeks to standardise business processes across all its markets starting with Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore. It will help streamline operations, enhance agility and scalability, optimize costs, and strengthen regulatory compliance, Infosys said in an exchange filing on Thursday, June 11.

The tie up will brings together AI first capabilities through Infosys Topaz, an offering powered by generative and agentic technologies, which will be embedded into IHH's core business workflows.

Infosys will also utilise ERP landscape by integrating IHH's critical functions such as finance, procurement, supply chain, human capital management, and enterprise performance management. As part of this, the company is expected to get enhanced real-time data visibility and decision intelligence, strengthening its ability to drive faster, and insightful decision-making.

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Highlighting the goal of the partnership, Venky Ananth, EVP and Global Head – Healthcare, Infosys, said, “This collaboration with IHH Healthcare reflects our ability to operationalize AI-led transformation at scale. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we are consolidating fragmented systems into a unified, cloud-based platform that enables real-time decision-making, simplifies cross-market operations, and accelerates enterprise-wide adoption. This will help IHH drive greater efficiency, agility, and consistency as it scales across a complex, multi-country healthcare ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Dilip Kadambi, Group Chief Financial Officer, IHH Healthcare, said, “As we continue to optimize and future-proof our operations across markets, this ERP collaboration with Infosys will drive greater cost efficiency while empowering our teams to focus on what matters most – caring for patients. This advances our Care. For Good aspiration by delivering consistently high-quality patient care and enabling long-term, sustainable growth.”

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