India Gets Preferential Tariff Access To US Market Under Bilateral Trade Agreement, Says Commerce Official

India stands to gain preferential market access to the United States, the world's largest economy with a GDP equivalent to over Rs 2,850 lakh crore, under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, a senior commerce ministry official said on Wednesday.

Addressing the terms of the agreement, Amitabh Kumar, Additional Secretary at the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, said the deal has already delivered tangible gains, with tariffs reduced and a bilateral trade target of approximately Rs 48 lakh crore set under the 2026 framework.

"India will receive preferential opportunities in the US market valued at over Rs 2,850 lakh crore."

On agriculture, Kumar said Indian farm products will now be able to enter the US market at zero tariff, a significant breakthrough for one of India's largest export categories.

The deal is also expected to generate fresh employment in labour-intensive domestic sectors. "New employment opportunities will be created in domestic industries such as textiles and leather."

Kumar added that the agreement opens up opportunities in high-growth digital and advanced technology sectors for India's young workforce, easing trade and movement in these areas.

The India-US BTA has been among the most closely watched bilateral agreements of 2026, with both sides seeking to rebalance trade terms amid a broader global tariff realignment.

ALSO READ: India's First Reaction As US Proposes 12.5% Tariff Over Forced Labour Issues

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.