HFCL Bags Rs 106 Crore Export Order For Optical Fibre Cables

Telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged an order of $11.07 million (about Rs 106 crore) for the supply of optical fibre cables overseas, a company filing said on Sunday.

The company has to complete the supplies by August 2026.

"We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the Company has secured export order worth around $11.07 million (equivalent to about Rs 106.19 crore), for the supply of optical fibre cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer," the filing said.

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HFCL in fiscal year 2026 exported around 70% of its optical fibre cable production.

HFCL in FY26 bagged a long-term global optical fiber cable supply contract valued at approximately $1.1 billion, equivalent to Rs 10,159 crore providing strong multi-year revenue visibility.

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