Health Meets Affordability? Decoding Air Fryer's Meteoric Rise In Indian Kitchens

A decade ago, air fryers were niche appliances found only in a handful of affluent Indian homes. Today, they are among the fastest-growing categories in the country's kitchen appliance market, driven by rising health consciousness, falling prices and a growing ecosystem of brands and online content.

Introduced to India by Philips more than 10 years ago, air fryer has steadily moved from being a premium gadget to a mainstream kitchen appliance. According to consulting firm Kearney, India's air fryer market was valued at Rs 600-700 crore in 2025 and is expanding at an annual rate of 14-16%. In comparison, the microwave oven market, which began seeing widespread adoption in the 1990s, was worth Rs 2,200-2,500 crore in 2025 but is growing at less than 7% annually.

The pace of adoption is evident in sales numbers. India sold around 2.3 million air fryers in 2025, reported Mint citing data sourced from SNS Insider.

Data from technology firm 1digitalstack AI showed that air fryer sales on Amazon India surged 132% year-on-year during the January-March quarter, making it one of the fastest-growing kitchen appliance categories on the platform.

Health Is The Biggest Driver

One of the strongest factors behind the category's rise is a post-pandemic shift toward healthier eating habits. Growing awareness of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other lifestyle-related ailments has prompted consumers to look for alternatives to deep-fried food.

Air fryers offer a compelling proposition: the ability to prepare crispy foods using significantly less oil than conventional frying methods. For many consumers, it provides a way to enjoy favourites such as samosas, cutlets, fries and pakoras while reducing oil consumption.

Convenience Matters

Beyond health benefits, convenience has emerged as another major selling point. Air fryers allow users to cook with minimal supervision through a simple "set-and-forget" process. Unlike traditional frying, there is no need to stand over a hot stove.

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Newer models are easier to clean, with several offering dishwasher-safe components. They also require little technical knowledge, making them accessible to first-time users. Importantly, manufacturers have adapted recipes and marketing to showcase how air fryers can handle a wide range of Indian dishes, helping overcome the perception that the appliance is suitable only for Western foods.

Prices Have Fallen Sharply

Affordability has also played a critical role in expanding the market. When air fryers were first introduced in India around 2012, entry-level models often cost around Rs 15,000, restricting adoption to a niche audience.

Today, basic models are available for as little as Rs 3,000-5,000, bringing the appliance within reach of a much larger consumer base. However, price remains a consideration for larger households. While entry-level units are suitable for couples or small families, larger 6-9 litre models typically cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000 or more.

The Social Media Effect

The category has also benefited from strong word-of-mouth recommendations and social media influence. Early adopters effectively became brand ambassadors, sharing their experiences with friends and family.

At the same time, recipe content on YouTube and Instagram has exploded in recent years. Thousands of videos demonstrating everything from air-fried snacks to full meals have helped familiarise consumers with the appliance and reduce barriers to adoption.

More Brands, More Choices

Consumer choice has expanded dramatically. Besides Philips, established appliance makers such as Pigeon, Havells, Prestige, Kent, Morphy Richards, Milton and Bosch now compete alongside internet-first brands including Inalsa, Solara, Agaro, iBell, EDT and Nester.

With more than 30 Indian and international brands offering products across different sizes, features and price points, consumers today have significantly more options than they did a decade ago.

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