'Free Of Cost': Student Lauds Adani Group After 6-Week Course At Research Science Initiative

An Adani Group-backed six-week research programme is giving high school students a unique opportunity to experience advanced scientific research, with participants praising the initiative for making world-class, research-driven learning accessible free of cost, ANI reported.

Conducted in collaboration with the Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), the programme combines hands-on research, expert mentorship and academic rigour to nurture young scientific talent.

Speaking during the programme in Bengaluru, participant Shiv Mandlik said he was selected for the Research Science Initiative (RSI) India, a rigorous academic course designed to introduce school students to research-oriented learning and innovation.

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Mandlik said the initiative provided an immersive learning environment that is typically inaccessible to most high school students.

He expressed gratitude to the Adani Group for funding the programme, noting that it enabled students from across the country to participate without any financial burden.

According to him, the course exposed participants to a demanding academic curriculum, allowing them to interact with researchers, mentors and fellow students while developing analytical and scientific thinking skills.

He said such opportunities are uncommon for school students and can play an important role in nurturing future researchers and innovators.

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The Research Science Initiative is aimed at identifying academically talented students and providing them with intensive research experience through mentorship, lectures and collaborative projects.

The India edition is underwritten by the Adani Group and powered by the Center for Excellence in Education, an organisation known for promoting advanced STEM education.

Participants said programmes of this nature help bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world scientific research, while encouraging young students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The initiative also seeks to create an ecosystem where talented students can explore research early in their academic journey.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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