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Fire Breaks Out In UK Tata Steel Plant, All Personnel Evacuated Safely

The emergency services were working with local teams to completely extinguish the fire.

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Fire Breaks Out In UK Tata Steel Plant, All Personnel Evacuated Safely
The emergency services were working with local teams to completely extinguish the fire.
Photo Source: Unsplash

A fire broke out on Wednesday at Tata Steel's UK plant, which is undergoing transition to a low-carbon steel-making process, a company statement said on Thursday.

"All personnel were accounted for and evacuated from the area safely," Tata Steel UK said.

The company said that Mid and West Wales Fire Service attended the Port Talbot site last night at around 8 pm (UK time) to deal with a fire at one of the site's processing lines.

The emergency services were working with local teams to completely extinguish the fire, Tata Steel UK said, adding that further updates will be shared as information becomes available.

In October 2024, Tata Steel ceased iron making at its Port Talbot site and temporarily paused steel manufacturing, pending the construction of a 3.2 MTPA electric arc furnace.

ALSO READ: Delhi Hauz Rani Tragedy: CA, Wife, Children Among 8 Of A Family Killed In Hotel Fire

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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