Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan Film Faces Weekday Slowdown After Strong Weekend

After a strong opening weekend, Ram Charan's Peddi has now crossed the Rs 160 crore net mark in India within five days of release.

According to live estimates from Sacnilk, Peddi has earned Rs 3.56 crore net in India so far on Day 5 from 3,858 shows. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 160.71 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 191.22 crore.

The film is currently recording an overall occupancy of 18.5% on Monday.

Day-Wise Box Office Journey

Peddi began its theatrical run with paid previews on June 3, collecting Rs 18.50 crore net from 847 shows. It then opened with a massive Rs 51 crore net on Day 1.

The film earned Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2 before growing over the weekend with Rs 28.85 crore on Day 3 and Rs 31.90 crore on Day 4. Day 5 has witnessed the usual weekday drop, though collections continue to add to the film's strong overall total.

Language-Wise Collections

The Telugu version remains the driving force behind the film's business. On Day 5, it has collected Rs 3.13 crore net from 1,729 shows while recording 28% occupancy.

The Hindi version has contributed Rs 0.39 crore from 1,889 shows with 10% occupancy. The Tamil version has earned Rs 0.04 crore from 240 shows, registering 17% occupancy.

Occupancy In Major Regions

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 17.85% during the morning shows on Monday.

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Among key centres, Visakhapatnam continues to lead with 36% occupancy, followed by Kakinada and Mahbubnagar at 28% each. Warangal recorded 24%, while Vijayawada and Guntur posted 21% occupancy.

Chennai registered 20%, while Hyderabad, the film's biggest market, reported 18% occupancy across 591 shows. Bengaluru stood at 10%, while NCR recorded 6% and Mumbai 3%.

In the Tamil market, Pondicherry emerged as the strongest centre with 38% occupancy, followed by Chennai at 14% and Trichy at 13%.

About The Film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride from a powerful rival.

The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

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