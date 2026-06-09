Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan Film Stays Strong In Telugu Markets, Mints This Amount

Ram Charan's Peddi continues its box office run despite the expected weekday slowdown. On Day 6, Peddi has earned Rs 6.67 crore net in India so far from 6,479 shows.

The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 176.37 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 209.79 crore, as per Sacnilk report. The film is currently recording an overall occupancy of 21.8% on Tuesday.

Day-Wise Box Office Journey

Peddi began its theatrical run with paid previews on June 3, collecting Rs 18.50 crore net from 847 shows. It then opened with a massive Rs 51 crore net on Day 1.

The film earned Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 29.10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32.15 crore on Day 4. The film has added another Rs 12.05 crore on Day 5.

Language-Wise Collections

The Telugu version remains the primary contributor to the film's business. On Day 6, it has collected Rs 5.58 crore net from 3,052 shows while recording 28% occupancy.

The Hindi version has earned Rs 1.02 crore from 3,075 shows with 16% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Tamil version has contributed Rs 0.07 crore from 352 shows, registering 18% occupancy.

Occupancy In Major Regions

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 26.51% on Tuesday, with evening shows showing noticeable growth with an occupancy of 33.23%.

Among major centres, Visakhapatnam continues to lead with 46.7% occupancy, followed by Kakinada at 40.7% and Warangal at 36.7%. Mahbubnagar recorded 32%, while Vijayawada posted 30.7% occupancy.

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Hyderabad reported 23.3% occupancy across 570 shows, while Chennai also registered 23.3%. Mumbai stood at 21.7%, Bengaluru at 14.3% and NCR at 8.3%.

In the Hindi market, Jaipur emerged as the strongest centre with 31.7% occupancy, followed by NCR at 25.7% and Mumbai at 19%.

About The Film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The story follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to protect their pride from a powerful rival.

The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore, Peddi continues its theatrical run with collections steadily moving towards the Rs 180 crore net mark in India.

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