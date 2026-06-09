The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's Epic Sells 150,000 Tickets Worldwide; India IMAX Prices Touch Rs 3,200

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is already generating massive excitement before its release. Following Oppenheimer's success, Nolan's new film is off to a strong start, with advance ticket sales showing high demand across markets.

The Odyssey is being billed as the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras, making it a highly anticipated release for movie lovers who prefer the large-screen experience.

Early Sales Outpace 'Oppenheimer'

The film has made a strong start in North America. According to industry reports, around 150,000 tickets for the opening weekend have already been sold through early premium-format bookings, as per Sacnilk.

To put that in perspective, Oppenheimer had sold about 65,000 tickets at a similar stage before its release in 2023. While these figures only cover premium screenings and not overall ticket sales, they highlight the strong demand for Nolan's latest project.

The enthusiasm has also benefited cinema chains. AMC has reportedly recorded its biggest first-day ticket sales for a studio film since 2022, despite The Odyssey still being weeks away from release.

India Joins the Craze

The excitement is equally visible in India. IMAX advance bookings opened on June 8, and many shows began filling up almost immediately.

Ticket prices at most IMAX locations range between Rs 700 and Rs 1,200. However, some premium venues are charging much higher rates. An IMAX theatre in Pune is reportedly selling evening-show tickets for around Rs 3,000, while recliner seats at certain Mumbai cinemas have been priced as high as Rs 3,200.

Even with these premium prices, demand remains strong.

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Ticket Prices Vary Across Cities

Moviegoers in different cities are seeing different pricing structures. In Mumbai, tickets at Inox Malad start from Rs 450 for morning shows, while evening shows at Cinepolis Seawoods can cost up to Rs 2,000.

In the National Capital Region, tickets at PVR Priya begin at Rs 450, while recliner seats can go up to Rs 1,400. Inox Paras is currently offering some of the region's lowest prices, with select morning shows starting at Rs 370.

Chennai remains one of the most affordable markets because of Tamil Nadu's ticket-price regulations, with IMAX tickets capped at around Rs 508.

As ticket demand continues to soar across global markets, all eyes are now on The Odyssey, which is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.

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