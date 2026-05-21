Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 63: Ranveer Film Continues With Low Collections — Check Details

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' which completed its 63rd day at the box office, is gearing up to conclude its ninth week after registering consecutive low collections.

Box Office Collection Day 63

According to Sacnilk reports, on Day 63, 'Dhurandhar 2' collected Rs 20 lakh net across 409 shows. These figures represent a 9.1% drop from the previous day's (Day 62 - Tuesday) net collection of Rs 22 lakh from 408 shows.

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The total India net collections are currently valued at Rs 1,146.55 crore, and the total gross collections of India are Rs 1,372.19 crore. Meanwhile, the film grossed a total of Rs 426.67 crore from the overseas market, bringing the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,798.86 crore.

Day 63 Occupancy

With the Hindi version being the primary driving force for the film, it recorded an overall occupancy of 18.51% on Day 63. The morning shows started with low figures of 6.62%. Despite being deep in the week, the afternoon shows recorded the highest occupancy of 25.69%. However, the evening shows fell to 14.15%, while the night shows reported 16.46%.

These occupancy figures in limited shows, along with the low collections, mark the final stretch of the film's theatrical run.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with Rs 43 crore from previews and collected Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. The film registered its highest single-day collection of Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4 with a strong occupancy of 76.1%.

Week 1 ended with a massive Rs 674.17 crore collection, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in Week 2. The film collected Rs 110.6 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.7 crore in Week 4.

Week 5 collected Rs 19.52 crore, Week 6 added Rs 12.45 crore, while Week 7 closed at Rs 5.58 crore. Week 8 concluded with a total of Rs 3.89 crore, with most days staying below the Rs 1 crore mark. However, the 8th Sunday collected Rs 1.1 crore.

As is typical during weekday drops in screens, collections, and occupancy rates, the film entered its ninth week. On its ninth Monday (Day 61), it recorded its lowest collection of Rs 15 lakh so far, along with fewer shows.

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Weekly Collections

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.6 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.7 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7: Rs 5.58 crore

Week 8: Rs 3.89 crore

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