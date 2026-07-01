Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor Film Sees Another Midweek Drop, Check Earnings

Cocktail 2 continued to see lower collections on its second Wednesday as the weekday slowdown affected footfall in theatres. Even with the drop in earnings, the romantic drama has performed well at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 100-crore-gross mark in India.

The film has collected Rs 31 lakh net on Day 13 from 1,660 shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 87.06 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 103.81 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall Hindi morning occupancy of 8.62% on Wednesday, showing a slow start to the day.

NCR had the highest number of shows with 384 screenings and recorded 9% occupancy. Mumbai followed with 252 shows and 9% occupancy, while Ahmedabad registered 9% occupancy across 222 shows.

Among the major centres, Bhopal recorded the highest occupancy at 15% from 16 shows, followed by Hyderabad and Jaipur with 14% from 87 and 58 shows, respectively. Pune registered 12% occupancy across 105 shows.

Chandigarh recorded 8% occupancy from 26 shows, while Bengaluru, Lucknow and Kolkata reported 6% occupancy across 158, 81 and 77 shows, respectively. Surat remained the weakest-performing market with 4% occupancy from 118 shows. Chennai, which had the fewest shows (7), did not report occupancy figures.

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Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. It then collected Rs 6.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, ending its first week with Rs 70.50 crore.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.75 crore on Monday and Rs 1.85 crore on Tuesday.

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Show Count Analysis

Cocktail 2 opened with 10,835 shows on Day 1 and remained above 8,400 shows throughout its first week, ending Week 1 with 8,469 shows.

The number of shows dropped further in the second week, falling to 5,965 on Friday, 3,946 on Saturday, 3,979 on Sunday, 3,873 on Monday, 3,666 on Tuesday and further down on Wednesday.

The coming days will be crucial for Cocktail 2 as it looks to maintain momentum before new releases arrive in theatres.

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