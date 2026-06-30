UK Govt May Intervene In Paramount's $110 Billion Warner Bros Discovery Deal

Just as Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery appeared to be moving closer to completion, it has run into a fresh challenge in the United Kingdom.

The British government has indicated that it may step in to examine the deal before it moves ahead, saying it wants to ensure the merger does not reduce media diversity or affect the range of television and streaming services available to people in the country.

What Prompted The Move?

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said her department reached the decision after consulting both companies and reviewing independent research.

In a written statement to Parliament, she said, "Following engagement with the parties and independent research, my department has today written to the current and proposed owners of Warner Bros Discovery on my behalf to inform them that I am minded to intervene."

Nandy said the government wants to protect different voices in the news media while also ensuring that ownership of media companies remains broad enough to serve audiences across the UK.

She also believes the current public interest rules should better reflect today's viewing habits, where streaming and video-on-demand platforms play a much bigger role than they did when the rules were first introduced.

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Which Platforms Under Review?

If the merger goes ahead, one combined company would oversee several popular services in the UK. These include Channel 5, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, CNN International, TNT Sports, Paramount+ and HBO Max.

The government says it wants to understand how the merger could affect viewers across both traditional television and streaming platforms before allowing the transaction to proceed.

Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have been invited to send their written representations to the government by July 6.

Deal Cleared Elsewhere

The proposed deal has already been approved in several countries, including the United States, China, Australia, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia. The European Union is also expected to approve it if certain conditions are met, including ending Paramount's joint film distribution venture with Universal Pictures, known as UIP.

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